Heavy rain floods Delhi's Dussehra grounds, PM Modi's visit canceled
Delhi's Dussehra celebrations took a hit on Thursday as heavy rain flooded festival grounds and led to the cancelation of big events, including ones attended by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
After weeks of sticky heat, the city saw a sudden cool-down, with temperatures dropping from 37°C to 26°C.
More rain expected on October 5-7
The downpour didn't just dampen festive plans—it also raised safety concerns for large crowds and emergency teams.
And there's more rain coming: the IMD has warned of another wet spell from October 5-7, with possible flooding and travel disruptions across Delhi and neighboring states.
If you're in these areas, keep an eye out for weather alerts—especially on October 6 when things could get intense.