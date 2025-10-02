Bodybuilder stabbed to death by partner during domestic dispute

Details of the incident and investigation

Aita's 43-year-old partner (identified as his girlfriend or wife in different reports) is hospitalized in critical condition after surgery and is under police guard. Authorities are looking into whether anyone else was involved.

It's also come out that she had an outstanding warrant for a previous robbery resulting in death but hadn't served her sentence yet.

Police found blood throughout the apartment and corridors, pointing to how intense the altercation was.

Aita—known as "Valtinho" online—was celebrated for his fitness achievements and active presence on social media.