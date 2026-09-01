Power failure at 2 Jaipur centers disrupts AIIMS CRE 2026

A power failure at two Jaipur centers threw off the AIIMS Common Recruitment Exam (CRE) 2026 on Monday.

These same TCS iON Digital Zone centers had a similar blackout just a day earlier during NEET-PG, so this wasn't a one-off.

Out of 2,000 registered candidates, only 1,778 were actually there when things went south right after the scheduled start time.