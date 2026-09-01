Power failure at 2 Jaipur centers disrupts AIIMS CRE 2026
A power failure at two Jaipur centers threw off the AIIMS Common Recruitment Exam (CRE) 2026 on Monday.
These same TCS iON Digital Zone centers had a similar blackout just a day earlier during NEET-PG, so this wasn't a one-off.
Out of 2,000 registered candidates, only 1,778 were actually there when things went south right after the scheduled start time.
AIIMS reschedules exam for September 7
AIIMS quickly canceled the disrupted exam and set a new date, September 7, with plans to shift affected candidates to alternative centers in Jaipur.
Meanwhile, 16,193 candidates appeared for the first shift.
To get to the bottom of these recurring outages, AIIMS has asked TCS to submit a detailed report and preserve all relevant system logs, CCTV footage, and control-room communications so future exams don't get derailed again.