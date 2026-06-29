Power outages disrupt Punjab farmers during paddy season heat wave
Punjab is dealing with major power outages just as electricity demand hit a seasonal high, thanks to a brutal heat wave and the busy paddy planting season.
With farming operations disrupted, farmers across districts such as Amritsar and Bathinda are protesting, demanding steady power for irrigation.
PSPCL says outages needed for stability
The state power company, PSPCL, has ramped up supply but says some outages are needed to keep the grid stable.
Meanwhile, political parties are trading blame over broken promises of uninterrupted power.
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has warned of bigger protests if things don't improve soon, while officials say the situation has improved and the utility has managed to overcome the shortfall as temperatures soar past 45 degrees Celsius in some areas.