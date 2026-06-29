Power outages disrupt Punjab farmers during paddy season heat wave

PSPCL says outages needed for stability

The state power company, PSPCL, has ramped up supply but says some outages are needed to keep the grid stable.

Meanwhile, political parties are trading blame over broken promises of uninterrupted power.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has warned of bigger protests if things don't improve soon, while officials say the situation has improved and the utility has managed to overcome the shortfall as temperatures soar past 45 degrees Celsius in some areas.