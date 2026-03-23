Power, water supply to be unavailable in parts of Visakhapatnam India Mar 23, 2026

If you're in Visakhapatnam, get ready for some planned power and water supply breaks on Monday.

Electricity will be off from 9am to 3pm in Chinamushidivada and Kommadi, and from 10am to 2pm in Adivivaram while APEPDCL (the power distribution company) carries out repairs and feeder maintenance.

Water supply will also be paused from 9am to 5pm as crews fix major pipelines.