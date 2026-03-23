Power, water supply to be unavailable in parts of Visakhapatnam
India
If you're in Visakhapatnam, get ready for some planned power and water supply breaks on Monday.
Electricity will be off from 9am to 3pm in Chinamushidivada and Kommadi, and from 10am to 2pm in Adivivaram while APEPDCL (the power distribution company) carries out repairs and feeder maintenance.
Water supply will also be paused from 9am to 5pm as crews fix major pipelines.
Tips to get through the day
It's a good idea to charge your devices ahead of time and unplug electronics during the outage.
Make sure to store enough water for the day and use it wisely.
The repairs should wrap up by evening, with things expected back to normal by late Monday or early Tuesday, just in time for those summer demands!