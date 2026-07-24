Powerful explosion at Saharanpur firecracker factory kills 2, 2 missing
India
A powerful explosion hit a firecracker factory in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, leaving two people dead and two still missing.
The blast was so intense that people heard it from a considerable distance, causing panic in nearby villages.
The explosion damaged a part of the factory, and a fire broke out afterward.
Rescue teams search, officials probe safety
Locals quickly started rescue efforts before police and firefighters arrived.
The injured are being shifted to hospitals for treatment, while teams keep searching for those still trapped under debris.
District Magistrate Arvind Chauhan confirmed the deaths and the two missing; rescue teams are continuing the search.
Officials are now looking into what caused the blast and whether safety rules were followed at the factory.