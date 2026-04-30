Powerful storm kills 7, injures 21 in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh
India
A powerful storm swept through Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, causing major destruction.
Sadly, seven people, including two children, lost their lives, and at least 21 others were injured as strong winds knocked down houses and trees in areas like Baldirai, Haliyapur, Akhand Nagar, Bandhua Kala, and Kudwar.
Toll plaza damaged on Purvanchal Expressway
The storm also damaged local infrastructure, including a toll plaza on the Purvanchal Expressway.
Relief teams are out helping those affected while officials have promised quick compensation for families who lost loved ones.
Residents have been advised to stay indoors for safety as recovery efforts continue.