Powerful storm kills 7, injures 21 in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh India Apr 30, 2026

A powerful storm swept through Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, causing major destruction.

Sadly, seven people, including two children, lost their lives, and at least 21 others were injured as strong winds knocked down houses and trees in areas like Baldirai, Haliyapur, Akhand Nagar, Bandhua Kala, and Kudwar.