Prabal Pratap throws papers at CJI during Supreme Court hearing India Jul 10, 2026

Things got tense in the Supreme Court when a man named Prabal Pratap, representing himself, threw case papers and shouted at the Chief Justice of India during a hearing on Friday.

He demanded action against a police officer and even called the judges "judicial servant," which led to security stepping in and escorting him out.

Despite the drama, the court didn't let it slow it down.