Prabal Pratap throws papers at CJI during Supreme Court hearing
India
Things got tense in the Supreme Court when a man named Prabal Pratap, representing himself, threw case papers and shouted at the Chief Justice of India during a hearing on Friday.
He demanded action against a police officer and even called the judges "judicial servant," which led to security stepping in and escorting him out.
Despite the drama, the court didn't let it slow it down.
Justice Viswanathan dismisses Prabal Pratap petition
After things calmed down, Justice Viswanathan dismissed Pratap's petition, saying there was no solid reason to change what the Allahabad High Court decided.
The judges chose not to file contempt charges against him and instead showed some empathy for his frustration, calling his actions a sign of emotional distress.