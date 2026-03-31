Prabhadevi bridge demolition disrupts Mumbai local trains through April 4

Night blocks reroute CSMT services overnight

Night blocks run from 11:40pm to 3:40am (March 30-April 3), with an extra-long block on April 4.

Trains from Kalyan, Kasara, and Khopoli will end early at Kurla, Thane, or Dadar instead of CSMT.

Some trains will also start from Dadar instead of CSMT, and last train timings have shifted, so double-check your schedule before heading out.

With the heat already making travel tough, a little extra planning will go a long way this week.