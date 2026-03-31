Prabhadevi bridge demolition disrupts Mumbai local trains through April 4
India
Heads up, Mumbai! Local train services will see late-night disruptions through April 4 as crews work to demolish the old Prabhadevi bridge for the Worli-Shivdi Connector project.
These changes are all about upgrading city infrastructure, but they do mean some travel headaches in the meantime.
Night blocks reroute CSMT services overnight
Night blocks run from 11:40pm to 3:40am (March 30-April 3), with an extra-long block on April 4.
Trains from Kalyan, Kasara, and Khopoli will end early at Kurla, Thane, or Dadar instead of CSMT.
Some trains will also start from Dadar instead of CSMT, and last train timings have shifted, so double-check your schedule before heading out.
With the heat already making travel tough, a little extra planning will go a long way this week.