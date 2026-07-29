Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar installs over 40L rooftop solar systems
Big update: Over 40 lakh rooftop solar systems have been installed across India under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana as of July 2026.
Launched in February 2024, this scheme has already helped more than 48 lakh households cut down on electricity bills, with a goal to reach one crore households by next year.
Collateral-free 31,652cr loans 18.93L 0 bills
Most of these solar setups are above 3 kWp, and the government has made things easier with collateral-free loans: ₹31,652 crore has already reached beneficiaries.
The best part? More than 18.93 lakh beneficiaries, including rural households, have seen their electricity bills drop to zero for at least one billing cycle.
Thanks to faster installations and new support measures, going solar is now way more accessible for everyone.