Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar installs over 40L rooftop solar systems

Most of these solar setups are above 3 kWp, and the government has made things easier with collateral-free loans: ₹31,652 crore has already reached beneficiaries.

The best part? More than 18.93 lakh beneficiaries, including rural households, have seen their electricity bills drop to zero for at least one billing cycle.

Thanks to faster installations and new support measures, going solar is now way more accessible for everyone.