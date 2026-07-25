Pradhan resigns after NEET-UG protests, Abhijeet Dipke's parents relieved

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down on Saturday after weeks of student-led protests over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

Abhijeet Dipke, who started the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), grabbed national attention with creative memes and catchy slogans.

For Dipke's parents, who faced threats during the protests, Pradhan's resignation brought a huge sense of relief and pride.