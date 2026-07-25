Pradhan resigns after NEET-UG protests, Abhijeet Dipke's parents relieved
India
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down on Saturday after weeks of student-led protests over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.
Abhijeet Dipke, who started the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), grabbed national attention with creative memes and catchy slogans.
For Dipke's parents, who faced threats during the protests, Pradhan's resignation brought a huge sense of relief and pride.
Dipke recovering, calls victory for students
Dipke's mother Anita shared that she "couldn't sleep for a month" worrying about his safety, but found strength in his supporters.
His father Bhagwanrao said he always backed his son's choices despite their anxiety.
Meanwhile, Dipke is recovering from typhoid and called this moment "a victory for students and democracy."