Pradhan reviews NEET UG June 21 re-exam readiness nationwide India May 28, 2026

Big update for NEET UG aspirants: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan just checked in on how things are shaping up for the re-exam scheduled on June 21.

The review included K. Radhakrishnan, who chairs a high-powered steering committee tasked with monitoring implementation of recommendations on the NTA.

With over 5,400 centers across 550 cities, it is set to be a massive event.