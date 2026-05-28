Pradhan reviews NEET UG June 21 re-exam readiness nationwide
Big update for NEET UG aspirants: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan just checked in on how things are shaping up for the re-exam scheduled on June 21.
The review included K. Radhakrishnan, who chairs a high-powered steering committee tasked with monitoring implementation of recommendations on the NTA.
With over 5,400 centers across 550 cities, it is set to be a massive event.
NTA tightens security, Pradhan seeks essentials
NTA Director General Abhishek Singh shared that exam centers will have tighter security and better surveillance this time around.
Pradhan also stressed making things comfortable for students, especially since a heat wave is hitting several states.
He has asked local authorities to ensure everyone has access to essentials so candidates can focus on their exams.
Pradhan urges aid for 2.3 million
To help over 2.3 million students have a smooth experience, Pradhan urged state leaders and administrators to pitch in.
The Ministry of Education posted updates on X, highlighting the importance of teamwork in supporting all those sitting for the re-exam.