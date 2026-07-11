Pradhan seeks probe after NCERT skips Delhi High Court hearing
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has called for an inquiry after NCERT officials skipped a crucial Delhi High Court hearing on June 24, 2026.
Because no one from NCERT showed up, the council could not defend its decision to blacklist Bafna Global Venture, a paper supplier accused of delaying textbook production.
The court gave Bafna temporary relief, stopping NCERT from taking any action or claiming a ₹6.09 crore bank guarantee for now.
Ministry probes Bafna Global Venture contract
The ministry is also digging into how Bafna landed the paper supply contract in December 2025, even though it reportedly did not meet earlier tender requirements.
Officials want to know why textbook deliveries were late and why NCERT missed the court date.
Bafna says global supply issues, thanks to the U.S.-Iran conflict, slowed them down, but neither side has commented publicly yet.
The next court hearing is set for July 20.