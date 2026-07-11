Pradhan seeks probe after NCERT skips Delhi High Court hearing

Ministry probes Bafna Global Venture contract

The ministry is also digging into how Bafna landed the paper supply contract in December 2025, even though it reportedly did not meet earlier tender requirements.

Officials want to know why textbook deliveries were late and why NCERT missed the court date.

Bafna says global supply issues, thanks to the U.S.-Iran conflict, slowed them down, but neither side has commented publicly yet.

The next court hearing is set for July 20.