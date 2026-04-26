Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya to launch Mahatma Gandhi and Vajpayee AI avatars

Museum adds smart glasses, immersive attractions

The museum already draws about 1,500 visitors daily and is rolling out more tech: think smart glasses for visually impaired guests.

There's also a new building with an immersive helicopter ride over national projects and a Suraksha gallery all about security.

If you need a break, check out the fresh cafeteria or the heritage-themed Forest Table restaurant.

Plus, a booklet on India's prime ministers is in the works to make history feel even more accessible.