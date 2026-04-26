Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya to launch Mahatma Gandhi and Vajpayee AI avatars
The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi is about to get even cooler: hyper-realistic 3D AI avatars of Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee are set to launch by May 2026.
Museum director Ashwani Lohani shared that these lifelike digital figures are nearly ready, following the buzz around earlier AI exhibits for Sardar Patel and A P J Abdul Kalam.
Museum adds smart glasses, immersive attractions
The museum already draws about 1,500 visitors daily and is rolling out more tech: think smart glasses for visually impaired guests.
There's also a new building with an immersive helicopter ride over national projects and a Suraksha gallery all about security.
If you need a break, check out the fresh cafeteria or the heritage-themed Forest Table restaurant.
Plus, a booklet on India's prime ministers is in the works to make history feel even more accessible.