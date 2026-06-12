Prakash Raj faced protests in Belagavi over Dharmasthala burial petition
India
Actor Prakash Raj faced protests in Belagavi on Friday from Sri Ram Sene, led by Pramod Mutalik.
The group accused him of trying to defame Dharmasthala after his name came up in a petition about alleged mass burials there.
Protesters burnt his images and chanted slogans.
Pramod Mutalik demands Raj arrest
Mutalik claimed this was part of a bigger conspiracy involving Congress and other groups to tarnish Dharmasthala's image, and called for Raj's arrest and judicial action.
He also said complaints would be filed against Raj with South Indian film chambers.