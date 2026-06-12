Prakash Raj faced protests in Belagavi over Dharmasthala burial petition India Jun 12, 2026

Actor Prakash Raj faced protests in Belagavi on Friday from Sri Ram Sene, led by Pramod Mutalik.

The group accused him of trying to defame Dharmasthala after his name came up in a petition about alleged mass burials there.

Protesters burnt his images and chanted slogans.