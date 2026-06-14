Actor Prakash Raj to join CJP protest in Bengaluru today

Protest expansion

CJP's plans for protests in other cities

The CJP has also planned protests in other cities, including Jaipur, on June 15. However, they are still awaiting official permission for the Jaipur protest. CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said founder Abhijeet Dipke and activist Sonam Wangchuk are expected to join the Jaipur protest. The organization is urging citizens to participate by carrying copies of the Constitution and national flags as symbols of their commitment to educational reforms.