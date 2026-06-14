Actor Prakash Raj to join CJP protest in Bengaluru today
What's the story
Actor and activist Prakash Raj will join the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Sunday. The demonstration is part of a nationwide campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged failures in the education system. The CJP has been protesting against examination irregularities, including recent NEET paper leaks and suicides by aspirants, which they say indicate a "collapse of the education system."
Protest expansion
CJP's plans for protests in other cities
The CJP has also planned protests in other cities, including Jaipur, on June 15. However, they are still awaiting official permission for the Jaipur protest. CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said founder Abhijeet Dipke and activist Sonam Wangchuk are expected to join the Jaipur protest. The organization is urging citizens to participate by carrying copies of the Constitution and national flags as symbols of their commitment to educational reforms.
Accountability call
CJP's stance on education issues and government accountability
CJP founder Dipke has blamed the central government for issues like NEET paper leaks and CBSE re-evaluation irregularities. He said over one crore students have been affected by what he called a failure of the education ministry to provide a fair examination system. The CJP has vowed to continue its nationwide campaign until its demands for accountability and reforms in the education sector are met.
Protest schedule
Ongoing protests across India
The CJP has been holding protests across India, including in Delhi, Pune, Lucknow, and Amritsar. They plan to camp in Delhi until Pradhan resigns. Dipke emphasized the need for accountability at these protests. The Bengaluru protest comes after a major demonstration at Jantar Mantar on June 6 and subsequent protests in Pune (June 11), Lucknow (June 12), and Amritsar (June 13).