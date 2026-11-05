Pralhad Joshi: 26.3 GW needed by 2031-32 for data centers
India is gearing up for a massive digital expansion: by 2031-32, the country will need an extra 26.3 GW of power just to keep up with its growing data centers, according to Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi.
At the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit, Joshi highlighted how AI is set to make managing all this new energy smarter and more efficient.
India announces 800 GW green goal
India isn't stopping there: it's aiming for 500 GW of total power capacity by 2030 and just announced a new goal of hitting 800 GW of green energy capacity by 2035-36.
With $116 billion already attracted in green energy in the past decade and hopeful of getting the required $220 billion in total investment by 2030, the country's also saving big on fossil fuel imports.
Plus, fresh deals, like one with the European Union for green methanol, show India's serious about leading in clean tech and energy independence.