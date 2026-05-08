Pralhad Joshi announces Bengaluru, Mumbai superfast train launching by June-end
India
A new superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai is set to launch by the end of June, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced.
The route will cut through central Karnataka, linking cities like Tumakuru, Davanagere, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Belagavi, making travel quicker for students, professionals, and anyone tired of long flights or slow trains.
Vande Bharat sleeper proposal, Hubballi makeover
There is more: a proposal is in motion to upgrade the train into a Vande Bharat Sleeper service with comfy overnight facilities.
Hubballi station has also been proposed for a modern makeover to handle more passengers.
Plus, one fresh rail survey could soon boost connectivity in northern Karnataka, good news for local travel and business.