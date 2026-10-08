Pralhad Joshi at Windergy India 2026 shares 25 GW revamp

India's planning to revamp 25 GW of aging wind energy projects, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi shared at the Windergy India 2026 conference.

The goal? Keep the country's wind power strong (currently at 59 GW) and push toward an ambitious 100 GW target by 2030.

This upgrade will focus on states like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh, which are the leading states in installed wind capacities.