Pralhad Joshi calls for nearly 10 GW annual wind additions

India aims 100 GW by 2030

Right now, India is already the world's fourth-largest wind energy producer and wants to hit 100 GW capacity by 2030 (and 156 GW by 2036).

The government is making things easier for investors with enforcement of the Late Payment Surcharge provision and transparent competitive bidding guidelines.

But there are still some issues, like a proposed 1 GW offshore wind energy tender in Tamil Nadu, that the government is working to address.