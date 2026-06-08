Pralhad Joshi cites global disruptions as LPG rises ₹29 India Jun 08, 2026

LPG cylinder prices just went up again: ₹29 more this month, after a ₹60 hike in March.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi admits it's "very sad and sorry," but explains that global energy disruptions are leaving India with no real choice.

He reassures that, even with these increases, Indian households still pay some of the lowest LPG rates worldwide.