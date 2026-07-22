Pralhad Joshi credits National Solar Mission for 162.15 GW
India's solar power journey has been wild; in just over a decade, we've gone from 2.82 GW in 2013-14 to an impressive 162.15 GW by June 2026.
The government shared this update in Parliament today, with Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi crediting the National Solar Mission for helping India climb to third place globally in solar capacity.
PLI scheme ₹73,400cr boosts 42GW modules
Big solar parks (56 approved across 14 states) and fresh rooftop initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar scheme have powered this growth.
Around ₹73,400 crore invested under the PLI scheme has boosted local manufacturing of solar modules to a huge 42GW by mid-2026.
Plus, rooftop installs now light up 47.26 lakh households, showing how both massive projects and household efforts are making India a true solar leader.