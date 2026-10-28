Pralhad Joshi forms committee after Jamia Millia Islamia vandalism
India
After recent vandalism at Jamia Millia Islamia, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi called the incident "unfortunate" and announced a seven-member committee to address student concerns, especially the long-standing demand for student union elections.
He made it clear that while student voices matter, violence and damage aren't the answer.
Jamia Millia Islamia shifts online
The university reported major damage to gates, walls, and CCTV systems by masked protesters.
With repeated security breaches and threats to faculty causing worry, Jamia has switched to online classes for now and boosted police presence on campus.
A police complaint has also been filed as officials work to restore order and address student issues safely.