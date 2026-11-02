Pralhad Joshi says India attracted $67 billion for renewables
India just pulled in a massive $67 billion for its renewable energy sector over the last two years, making it one of the country's biggest investment magnets right now.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi shared this at the Bharat Renewable Energy (BRE) Summit & Expo 2026, highlighting how renewables are quickly becoming central to India's power future.
India non-fossil capacity reaches 310 GW
India's non-fossil fuel capacity jumped from over 200 GW in September 2024 to 310 GW, over 50% growth, with solar alone reaching 171 GW and wind at 60 GW.
Solar power is also way more affordable now, dropping from ₹5.50 per unit in 2014 to just ₹2.15 today.
Plus, India leads globally in green hydrogen commitments with the world's largest offtake deals, showing off both local innovation and export ambitions.