Pralhad Joshi says India will cross 300 GW non-fossil capacity
India is about to hit a major clean energy milestone: its non-fossil fuel power capacity will soon cross 300 GW, according to Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi.
That's now more than half of the country's total installed electricity capacity and puts India well on track for its big goal: 500 GW from non-fossil sources by 2030.
Rooftop solar to reach 5 million homes
The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is set to give rooftop solar a boost, reaching over five million homes in the next few weeks.
Coming up in November, the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026 will bring together leaders and innovators to drive new ideas for India's energy future.
Plus, plans are underway for more hybrid systems, battery storage, floating solar projects, and green hydrogen, all part of India's push for net-zero emissions by 2070.