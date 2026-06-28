Pranab Mukherjee diaries show respect for Modi's empathetic leadership
Former President Pranab Mukherjee's diaries, recently shared by his daughter Sharmistha, show he had genuine respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
He wrote that Modi was the only prime minister after Indira Gandhi who could read the pulse of the people so well.
Mukherjee especially admired how Modi responded with empathy during the massive flood in Jammu and Kashmir, spending Diwali with soldiers and locals.
Mukherjee sought dialogue and mutual respect
Mukherjee believed in open dialogue, even visiting the RSS headquarters in 2018 to encourage discussion across divides.
He felt that blocking parliament hurt democracy and valued building consensus.
Despite political differences, there was clear mutual respect; Sharmistha noted that Modi often expressed personal reverence for her father in private meetings.