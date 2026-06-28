Pranab Mukherjee diaries show respect for Modi's empathetic leadership India Jun 28, 2026

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's diaries, recently shared by his daughter Sharmistha, show he had genuine respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He wrote that Modi was the only prime minister after Indira Gandhi who could read the pulse of the people so well.

Mukherjee especially admired how Modi responded with empathy during the massive flood in Jammu and Kashmir, spending Diwali with soldiers and locals.