Prashant Pise meets Indian women domestic workers, promises help
India's ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise, just met with Indian women domestic workers at an embassy shelter, offering support to those who escaped abusive employers or were abandoned.
He reassured them that their concerns, like unpaid wages and mistreatment, would be handled quickly by the embassy's community affairs team.
Domestic workers excluded from welfare agreements
This outreach follows troubling reports of exploitation faced by Indian domestic workers in Gulf countries.
One worker, Shabnam Begum from Hyderabad, shared how she was tricked into working in Oman and endured harsh conditions before finding refuge at the embassy.
Even though India has welfare agreements with Gulf nations, most domestic workers aren't covered, making the embassy's help especially important for their rights and safety.