Pratap Sarnaik announces Maharashtra legalizes app-based bike taxis August 1
India
Starting August 1, Maharashtra is making app-based bike taxis fully legal.
The move, announced by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, aims to bring some order to the chaos; right now, about 400,000 bike taxis run without permits across the state.
Domicile license required ₹5 2% welfare
Drivers will need a Maharashtra domicile certificate and proper licenses.
Only registered aggregators can operate, with each ride contributing ₹5 to the government and 2% of fares going into a welfare fund for drivers' social security.
The new rules also focus on giving local youth more job opportunities and ensuring drivers know Marathi.