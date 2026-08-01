Pratap Sarnaik announces Maharashtra State Ambulance Policy with real-time tracking
Maharashtra will soon introduce a fresh State Ambulance Policy to make emergency medical help quicker and more reliable.
Announced by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, the move brings real-time digital tracking to every registered ambulance, tackling delays, surprise charges, and lack of transparency.
Right now, thousands of ambulances operate without a unified system, but this policy aims to bring everyone onto the same page.
Platform offers fare estimates, patient data-sharing
A new digital platform will let you track your ambulance in real time, see how long it'll take to arrive, get fare estimates up front, and even access first aid tips while you wait.
Paramedics will use on board tablets to share patient information directly with hospitals.
Plus, fare charts will be displayed clearly on the application so there are no billing surprises.
The goal: smoother rides when it matters most, and a lot less stress for everyone involved.