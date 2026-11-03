Praval Gupta dies by suicide in Meerut blaming wife Sneha
India
Praval Gupta, the 26-year-old son of BJP's Kankarkhera mandal vice-president Rajiv Gupta, died by suicide in Meerut just before his first wedding anniversary.
In a video he recorded before his death, Praval said he was taking this step because of harassment from his wife, Sneha, and her family over property issues and alleged physical assault.
Police probe Praval Gupta's allegations
Praval claimed Sneha pressured him to move out of his parents' home and made things tense after their daughter was born.
He also accused her family of threatening false legal cases against him.
Police are now investigating all sides of the story.