Praveen Goyal says Pune shop not sealed by Maharashtra FDA
Praveen Goyal, Siya Goyal's father, says his Pune shop wasn't sealed by the Maharashtra FDA despite reports after officials seized more than 4,000kg of products for suspected adulteration and labeling issues.
The items taken included turmeric powder and soybean chunks.
Praveen Goyal complying, awaiting new license
Goyal explained he was asked to keep the shop closed and is complying, while waiting for a new license, expecting approval in eight to 10 days.
"It feels as though I am being punished instead," he shared, mentioning that his family is struggling with all the attention but is cooperating fully with authorities.
Siya Goyal detained, father supports law
Meanwhile, his daughter Siya remains in custody for an alleged murder case.
The FDA's action was part of a state campaign on food safety.
Praveen said he supports the law and believes if Siya is guilty, she should face strict consequences.