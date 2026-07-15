Praveen Singh inspects Chand Bagh ahead of Ankit Sharma verdict
Just before delivering the verdict in a high-profile 2020 Delhi riots case, Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh and his team visited Chand Bagh to check out the scene for themselves.
This was all about making sure witness accounts matched up, especially in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma.
Tahir Hussain faces serious charges including murder.
Judge notes Tahir Hussain house visibility
The judge and panel walked through key spots like Chand Bagh Pulia and Gali 6, carefully looking at what witnesses could actually see during the riots.
Judge Singh pointed out that Hussain's house was clearly visible from Gali 6's gate, which helped clear up debates about who saw what.
These details are crucial for piecing together what really happened, and deciding Hussain's fate.