Pravesh Rawat arrested for allegedly strangling partner Kiran in Bindayaka
A 22-year-old man, Pravesh Rawat, who had been living in Jaipur, has been arrested after allegedly strangling his eight-month-pregnant partner, Kiran, and burying her in their rented home's yard.
The incident happened in the Bindayaka area and came to light four days later when police recovered Kiran's body from a pit in the Bindayaka-area lawn.
Rawat was tracked down near the Uttar Pradesh border and arrested later, after his phone was switched on and his location was traced.
Police say phone dispute triggered murder
Police say frequent arguments about Kiran using Rawat's phone may have triggered the crime.
After the murder on September 23, Rawat hid her body inside before burying it outside under salt and soil.
He kept up his daily routine at work and even visited a temple before finally fleeing Jaipur.
When caught, he first claimed Kiran had died by suicide, something police are still investigating as they piece together what really happened.