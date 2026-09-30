Pravesh Rawat arrested for allegedly strangling partner Kiran in Bindayaka

A 22-year-old man, Pravesh Rawat, who had been living in Jaipur, has been arrested after allegedly strangling his eight-month-pregnant partner, Kiran, and burying her in their rented home's yard.

The incident happened in the Bindayaka area and came to light four days later when police recovered Kiran's body from a pit in the Bindayaka-area lawn.

Rawat was tracked down near the Uttar Pradesh border and arrested later, after his phone was switched on and his location was traced.