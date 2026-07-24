Pravin Solanki arrested for ₹2.65cr theft from Sachin Ahir
India
A domestic worker, Pravin Solanki, who worked at Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Sachin Ahir's Worli home for nearly 20 years, has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewelry, silverware, and cash worth ₹2.65 crore over three years.
The theft came to light last week when missing jewelry was noticed by a family member.
Three accomplices on run, gold recovered
Three other workers accused of helping Solanki are on the run, and Mumbai Crime Branch is searching for them.
Solanki allegedly confessed to selling stolen items and splitting the money with his accomplices; police have recovered some gold he allegedly sold to a jeweler.
Investigators are still tracing the rest of the loot and figuring out if the jeweler will face charges too.