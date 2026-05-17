Prayagraj braces as temperatures expected to exceed 46 Celsius soon
Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is gearing up for a serious heatwave with temperatures expected to climb past 46 Celsius soon.
The city already hit 45.7 Celsius on April 26, making it the second hottest spot in the state after Banda's 46.6 Celsius.
Locals are being warned about intense afternoon heat and strong hot winds, so staying cool is going to be a real challenge.
Prof BN Mishra warns monsoon delayed
This isn't new for Prayagraj; since mid-April, the city has seen multiple days above 44 Celsius.
According to Prof BN Mishra, weakened Western Disturbances are messing with moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal, which means monsoon rains are delayed and things stay extra hot.
He even cautioned that Bundelkhand could see highs of 47 to 48 Celsius before relief arrives.
The monsoon is expected only by the third week of June, so get ready for more scorching days ahead.