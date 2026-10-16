Prayagraj dispute: Devendra Nath Mishra allegedly shot Satish Kumar Srivastava
A property dispute between two lawyers in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, turned deadly on Thursday.
Satish Kumar Srivastava was shot and killed after an argument with additional government advocate Devendra Nath Mishra over a piece of nazul land.
The conflict started when Mishra reportedly broke a lock Srivastava had placed on the property.
Srivastava's wife files FIR against Mishra
During the heated exchange, Mishra allegedly fired his licensed revolver at Srivastava, hitting him in the abdomen. Srivastava was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.
Some people allegedly involved in the incident have been taken into custody for questioning, and are reviewing CCTV footage as part of their investigation.
An FIR has been filed by Srivastava's wife against Mishra and his family, while authorities work to piece together what happened and ensure justice is served.