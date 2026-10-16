Prayagraj dispute: Devendra Nath Mishra allegedly shot Satish Kumar Srivastava

During the heated exchange, Mishra allegedly fired his licensed revolver at Srivastava, hitting him in the abdomen. Srivastava was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

Some people allegedly involved in the incident have been taken into custody for questioning, and are reviewing CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

An FIR has been filed by Srivastava's wife against Mishra and his family, while authorities work to piece together what happened and ensure justice is served.