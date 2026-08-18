Prayagraj floods after nonstop rain, over 5,000 homes waterlogged

Prayagraj is dealing with major flooding after nonstop rain on Sunday, August 16, and Monday, August 17, 2026, leaving more than 5,000 homes waterlogged and forcing schools in selected districts and class ranges in Uttar Pradesh to close.

Over 5,000 houses were submerged up to four feet deep, and many families have had to move upstairs as both rainwater and sewage entered their homes.

Locals say the city's drainage failures, blocked drains, and sewer-linkage problems just couldn't handle this much rain.