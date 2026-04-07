Prayagraj neighbor Ramlal kills watchman Hazari Lal over alleged affair
India
In Prayagraj's Dhanuha village, a 70-year-old watchman named Hazari Lal was killed by his neighbor, Ramlal, 66, who believed Lal was involved with his wife, Anarkali.
The incident happened late at night while Lal was asleep at work. Ramlal attacked him with an ax.
Police find Ramlal, he admits murder
Lal's eldest son reported the crime the next day, leading police to quickly form a special team.
Using CCTV footage and local tips, they found Ramlal, who admitted to the murder.
Lal's family — he leaves behind five sons and two daughters — is grieving as police continue looking into possible motives.