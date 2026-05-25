Prayagraj principal files police complaint alleging year-long sexual harassment
India
A principal from Prayagraj has filed a police complaint against her school's management, alleging nearly a year of sexual harassment, threats of losing her job, and even death threats.
She claims the harassment caused serious emotional and physical stress, and also says her ex-husband was involved in the intimidation.
School denies FIR, plans legal action
Allen Dan said, "The FIR is baseless and concocted, and we will take legal recourse in the matter," saying the principal was actually let go earlier this month because of a previous police case that hurt the school's reputation.
They plan to take legal action in response.
Right now, police are looking into both sides of the story.