Prayagraj's Nandani Pandey marries Shashwat Gupta, father performs symbolic rites

Nandani's family has accused Gupta of luring her away and says they are worried about her well-being, but Nandani insists she married him by choice and out of love.

She also shared that past mistreatment at home pushed her to leave, and now credits Shashwat and his family for supporting her health.

Nandani said she and Shashwat were in love and had married with mutual consent, still trying to process being disowned by those closest to her.