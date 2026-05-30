Pre-monsoon heat and moisture fuel weekend storms across north India

Weather systems colliding across northwest India

Four different weather systems are colliding: a Western Disturbance with cold air, a cyclonic circulation pulling in humidity over Northwest India, and moisture from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

With temperatures soaring above 43 degrees Celsius and tons of energy building up in the atmosphere, expect sudden dust walls (aandhi), possible microbursts with super-fast downdrafts over 100 to 150km per hour, and rapidly changing conditions, so stay alert if you're in these areas.