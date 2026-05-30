Pre-monsoon heat and moisture fuel weekend storms across north India
Heads up, North India: this weekend (May 30-31) is bringing some wild pre-monsoon weather.
Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, North Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh could see intense dust storms, hail, and winds up to 120km per hour.
It's all thanks to a rare mix of high heat and extra moisture in the air.
Weather systems colliding across northwest India
Four different weather systems are colliding: a Western Disturbance with cold air, a cyclonic circulation pulling in humidity over Northwest India, and moisture from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.
With temperatures soaring above 43 degrees Celsius and tons of energy building up in the atmosphere, expect sudden dust walls (aandhi), possible microbursts with super-fast downdrafts over 100 to 150km per hour, and rapidly changing conditions, so stay alert if you're in these areas.