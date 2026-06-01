Pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms to hit Maharashtra June 1
Heads up, Maharashtra! Starting June 1, expect thunderstorms and scattered showers in several regions of the state.
Weather officials and the Agriculture and Disaster Management departments say these pre-monsoon rains will bring a welcome break from the heat in places like Vidarbha, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Khandesh, and parts of Konkan.
But don't get your hopes up for the full monsoon yet. It's not expected to reach Maharashtra before June 10.
Maharashtra officials advise farmers delay sowing
Most rain is likely to hit in the afternoons with gusty winds and lightning.
While temperatures should cool down in many areas, east Vidarbha might still see highs over 40 Celsius.
Officials are advising farmers to hold off on sowing crops for now since steady monsoon rains aren't here yet.
And everyone else? Stay safe during storms: avoid sheltering under trees or near power lines and keep an eye on official forecasts before making plans.