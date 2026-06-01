Pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms to hit Maharashtra June 1

Maharashtra officials advise farmers delay sowing

Most rain is likely to hit in the afternoons with gusty winds and lightning.

While temperatures should cool down in many areas, east Vidarbha might still see highs over 40 Celsius.

Officials are advising farmers to hold off on sowing crops for now since steady monsoon rains aren't here yet.

And everyone else? Stay safe during storms: avoid sheltering under trees or near power lines and keep an eye on official forecasts before making plans.