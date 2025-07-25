Next Article
Pregnant woman in flood-hit Telangana carried to hospital
In Telangana's Mulugu district, a pregnant woman had to be carried through waist-deep floodwaters by her family and neighbors after heavy rains cut off their village's only road.
Thanks to their teamwork, she made it safely to an ambulance and then the hospital—she is doing fine.
Similar case in Andhra Pradesh earlier this year
This isn't just a one-off. In May, a tribal woman in Andhra Pradesh faced the same struggle—carried on a makeshift stretcher with no proper road, but thankfully both mom and baby were okay.
These stories highlight how tough it can still be for pregnant women in rural India during floods, showing why better roads and healthcare access really matter.