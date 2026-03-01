Prepare for a hotter-than-usual summer in UP
India
Heads up, UP! The weather department says this summer (March to May 2026) will be hotter than usual, with more heatwave days—especially in eastern districts and the Terai region.
Right now, the average maximum temperature is already at 31.7°C, which is 3.6°C higher than normal.
Heatwaves can be dangerous, especially for older people
More heatwaves mean extra risk for everyone—especially older people and those working outdoors.
May could see temperatures soar up to 44°C.
Plus, February saw below-normal rainfall, making things even drier and hotter this year.
Unusual global weather patterns are to blame
Blame some unusual global weather patterns (like a weak La Nina shifting to neutral ENSO).
With less rain and higher temps already here, it's a good idea to stay cool and look out for each other as summer heats up.