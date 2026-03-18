Prepare for rain, thunderstorms in North India starting tomorrow

Dusty winds likely in Delhi-NCR

This sudden weather twist means Delhi-NCR could see dusty evening winds that might mess with daily plans.

Up in the Himachal and Uttarakhand hills, heavy snow and hailstorms are on the cards: bad news for farmers right before harvest time.

If you're in these regions or know someone who is, it's a good idea to keep an eye on updates and take care of crops and animals during this unpredictable 48-hour spell.