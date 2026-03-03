Prepare for total lunar eclipse on March 3
Heads up, skywatchers! A total lunar eclipse—aka a "blood moon"—is happening on March 3, 2026.
Earth will block the Sun's light and turn the Moon a reddish color.
Visibility across India will vary: some regions, particularly in the northeast, will be better placed to see totality, while western areas may see only the penumbral phase;
the local times of about 3:20pm to 6:47pm IST apply only where the Moon is above the horizon.
What is a total lunar eclipse?
It's when Earth slides right between the Sun and Moon, casting its shadow so the Moon looks dark or even red.
That's why people call it a "blood moon."
The next chance to catch this is on March 3.
Moonrise, visibility, timings
You'll catch only the partial phases in many parts of India after moonrise, since totality (4:34-5:33pm IST) happens before the Moon rises; however, eastern and north-eastern regions and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands may be able to see totality.
For Delhi folks, look up from about 6:33pm—the partial phases continue until around 6:47pm.
Eclipse coincides with Holi
This eclipse lines up with Holi celebrations.
Many major temples—including Ayodhya's Ram temple and Kashi Vishwanath—will close for rituals during this time, following traditional beliefs around eclipses.