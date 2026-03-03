Prepare for total lunar eclipse on March 3 India Mar 03, 2026

Heads up, skywatchers! A total lunar eclipse—aka a "blood moon"—is happening on March 3, 2026.

Earth will block the Sun's light and turn the Moon a reddish color.

Visibility across India will vary: some regions, particularly in the northeast, will be better placed to see totality, while western areas may see only the penumbral phase;

the local times of about 3:20pm to 6:47pm IST apply only where the Moon is above the horizon.