President Droupadi Murmu approves 78 gallantry awards before Independence Day
Just ahead of India's 79th Independence Day (Aug 15, 2026), President Droupadi Murmu has signed off on 78 gallantry awards for armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel.
The list includes nine Kirti Chakras, one bar to Shaurya Chakra, 19 Shaurya Chakras, and 49 other gallantry medals, with 13 of these honors going to heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Maneo Francis and Jitendra Rathee honored
Among those recognized are Lt. Col. Maneo Francis PF, who led a daring operation against insurgents in Manipur, and Maj. Jitendra Rathee, honored for neutralizing a total of three foreign terrorists in the Kishtwar area of Jammu and Kashmir.
17 Delhi Police personnel are also being celebrated this year, including Additional CP Dinesh Kumar Gupta, showing that courage comes in many forms across the country.