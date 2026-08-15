President Droupadi Murmu approves 78 gallantry awards before Independence Day

Just ahead of India's 79th Independence Day (Aug 15, 2026), President Droupadi Murmu has signed off on 78 gallantry awards for armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel.

The list includes nine Kirti Chakras, one bar to Shaurya Chakra, 19 Shaurya Chakras, and 49 other gallantry medals, with 13 of these honors going to heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.