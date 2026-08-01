President Droupadi Murmu approves law to curb public exam leaks

The updated law brings much tougher punishments: anyone caught leaking papers or cheating could face five to 10 years in jail and fines up to ₹50 lakh.

For organized groups, it's even stricter: at least seven years in jail and fines starting at ₹10 crore.

Prime Minister Modi says "no paper-leak mafia plays with the future of students," and this move aims to make exams fairer for everyone.