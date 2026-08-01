President Droupadi Murmu approves law to curb public exam leaks
India
President Droupadi Murmu has approved a new law to crack down on cheating and paper leaks in public exams.
Passed by Parliament in late July, the bill aims to protect students and make exams more trustworthy.
New law: 5-10yrs, 50L 7yrs, 10cr
The updated law brings much tougher punishments: anyone caught leaking papers or cheating could face five to 10 years in jail and fines up to ₹50 lakh.
For organized groups, it's even stricter: at least seven years in jail and fines starting at ₹10 crore.
Prime Minister Modi says "no paper-leak mafia plays with the future of students," and this move aims to make exams fairer for everyone.