President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Sikkim for 3-day tour

President Murmu to present Police Colour

Murmu will flag off the Pink City Runners, a women's convoy, at Ridge Park, and check out the Orchidarium plus Namgyal Institute of Tibetology.

Wednesday has her attending Sikkim University's convocation, while Thursday wraps up with her presenting the President of India's Police Colour to Sikkim Police at Palzor Stadium, complete with a parade and cultural show.