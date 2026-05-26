President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Sikkim for 3-day tour
India
President Droupadi Murmu is in Sikkim for a three-day tour, landing at Libing Helipad and getting a warm welcome from local leaders.
She'll be staying at Lok Bhavan and plans to explore some of the region's cultural and strategic highlights.
President Murmu to present Police Colour
Murmu will flag off the Pink City Runners, a women's convoy, at Ridge Park, and check out the Orchidarium plus Namgyal Institute of Tibetology.
Wednesday has her attending Sikkim University's convocation, while Thursday wraps up with her presenting the President of India's Police Colour to Sikkim Police at Palzor Stadium, complete with a parade and cultural show.