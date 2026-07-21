President Droupadi Murmu begins 1st ever North Macedonia visit today
India
President Droupadi Murmu just landed in North Macedonia, marking the first-ever Indian presidential visit to the country.
It is part of her European tour aimed at boosting India's connections and working together on big issues.
She will be meeting top leaders like President Siljanovska-Davkova and Prime Minister Mickoski, making sure India's voice is heard.
Murmu to discuss trade, address parliament
Murmu will talk trade, technology, and investment with North Macedonian officials: think agriculture, pharmaceuticals, IT, and science.
She will also address their parliament and connect with business leaders at a forum.
She also plans to pay tribute at the Mother Teresa Memorial in Skopje, highlighting India's respect for global humanitarian icons.